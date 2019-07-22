Boat capsizes in New Buffalo
NEW BUFFALO — Several people were rescued in Lake Michigan over the weekend near New Buffalo after a boat capsized.
The Berrien County Marine Unit, New Buffalo City Marine Patrol and U.S. Coast Guard responded to Lake Michigan at 5:31 p.m. on Saturday for a capsized boat where four to six people had been thrown into the water.
According to the owner of the 17-foot vessel, the boat took a large wave head on before turning over.
The New Buffalo Marine Patrol arrived on scene first and rescued people out of the water onto their vessel along with private boats in the area assisting with the rescue.
The New Buffalo Twp. Fire Department and Medic 1 Ambulance assisted from shore.
No one was injured from the incident.
The 17-foot Boston Whaler vessel was beached on shore for the night and was removed Sunday morning.
Storms knocked out power to over 800,000
DETROIT (AP) — Crews are working to restore power after heavy storms over two days knocked out power for over 800,000 Michigan homes and businesses.
Two utilities say it could take until Wednesday to restore power for everyone.
Detroit-based DTE Energy said Sunday afternoon that roughly 600,000 customers were affected because of storms in southeast Michigan Friday and Saturday. Officials say it’s the largest storm to hit the region in years.
Their estimate on outages grew throughout the day as crews worked. The weather downed over 2,000 lines. The utility said it restored power to 250,000 customers and expected to restore all power by Wednesday.
Jackson, Michigan-based Consumers Energy says roughly 220,000 customers overall were affected. The utility said it hoped to restore power to everyone by Tuesday.
The utility says the storms downed over 2,600 wires.
Officials suggest lower-cost ways to stay cool
LANSING (AP) — As summer temperatures rise, the Michigan Public Service Commission is suggesting ways to stay cool while keeping utility bills under control.
The agency recommends using fans to supplement air conditioning. Ceiling fans allow you to raise the thermostat setting about 4 degrees without affecting comfort. And you can save energy by turning fans off when leaving the room.
Installing and setting a programmable thermostat can help save up to 10 percent annually on cooling and heating costs.
Another idea is grilling outdoors instead of turning on your stove or oven. And sealing ventilation ducts could prevent air losses that account for about 30 percent of a cooling system’s energy consumption.