Buchanan hill water slide is this weekend
BUCHANAN — The city of Buchanan is once again holding its Summer Thrill on the Hill this weekend in downtown Buchanan. This is the fourth year for the Summer Thrill event. Front Street will be closed to traffic for the water slide event from Liberty to Redbud.
Summer Thrill hours are 4-10 p.m. today, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. In addition, there will be a Friday Adult Luau Party Friday night from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. New to this year’s event are concerts Friday and Saturday night in the Moose Lodge parking lot.
The cost is $10 for a three day wristband triple pass, excluding the luau party. Otherwise, the single day wristbands are $5 each for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, plus $5 for the luau party wristband. People are asked to bring their own floating device. The wristband price does not include admission to the concerts.
All wristbands include unlimited rides down the water slide. Other activities will be available over the three days including a beach themed playground area, corn hole and water balloon games, arts and crafts, sandcastle making and music.
A full schedule can be found at the www.cityofbuchanan.com website.
POW program Aug. 16 at Heritage Center
ST. JOSEPH — A program on World War II prisoner of war camps in Southwest Michigan, with author Gregory Sumner, will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at The Heritage Museum and Cultural Center, 601 Main St., St. Joseph. Admission is free, with a suggested $5 donation.
During World War II, Michigan became a temporary home to 6,000 German and Italian POWs. At a time of home front labor shortages, they picked fruit in Berrien County, harvested sugar beets in the Thumb, cut pulpwood in the Upper Peninsula and maintained parks and other public spaces in Detroit. The work programs were not flawless and not all of the prisoners were cooperative, but many of the men established enduring friendships with their captors.
This program is part of a three-series collaboration with the Campus for Creative Aging and Region IV Area Agency on Aging.
Admission is free to all exhibits at the Heritage Museum and Cultural Center. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, call 983-1191 or visit www.theheritagemcc.org.