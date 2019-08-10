Fundraising event planned for Children’s Advocacy Center
ST. JOSEPH — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan will host its sixth annual “Voices on the Veranda” event from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 22 on the Veranda at the Whitcomb, 509 Ship St., St. Joseph.
This year’s theme is “Mexican Fiesta.” Tickets are $50 per person in advance or $55 at the door, and include a dinner catered by Arriba! Taqueria, guacamole bar, games, prizes, entertainment, cash bar and silent auction.
This is the largest annual fundraising event for the Children’s Advocacy Center. Last year’s event raised more than $73,000, with all the money going to help support the agency.
The advocacy center assists in the investigation, treatment, awareness and prevention of child abuse in Southwest Michigan. All services are provided at no cost to the child victim and his or her family, and abuse prevention programs are available free of charge to schools and other organizations.
For tickets, visit www.swmichigancac.org or call 556-9640.
Speed limit reduced for fair
The Michigan Department of Transportation will lower the maximum speed limit to 35 mph on a portion of M-139 during the Berrien County Youth Fair.
The lowered speed limit will be between 500 feet west of First Street to 550 feet east of George Street in Oronoko Township from Aug. 12-19.
The reduced speed is necessary for safe and efficient movement of vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the fair, Berrien Springs Oronoko-Township Police Chief Paul Toliver said.
What qualifies as a service animal?
ST. JOSEPH — Disability Network Southwest Michigan will host a free workshop titled “Do’s & Don’ts: Assistance Animals,” from 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Disability Network’s office, 2900 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph.
Attendees will learn the difference between service animals and emotional support animals, and what qualifies as a service animal. Participants will also learn about the specific laws regarding what type of assistance animals are allowed in difference places and whether an establishment can deny access.
The workshop is free but attendees are asked to pre-register on line at: bit.ly/ddaa2019, or contact Miranda Grunwell at (269) 345-1516, Ext. 120.
The Disability Network’s office is a fragrance-free environment. Attendees are asked not to wear perfume, cologne or other scented products to the event.