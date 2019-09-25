Discussion on recovering lost planes
BENTON HARBOR — The recovery of lost Navy aircraft on Lake Michigan will be discussed Saturday at the Southwest Michigan Regional Airport in Benton Harbor.
Taras C. Lyssenko, one of the founders of A and T Recovery, will talk about how his company has recovered dozens of aircraft over almost 35 years and a book he wrote about it – “The Great Navy Birds of Lake Michigan.”
A book signing will be at 6 p.m. followed by a presentation at 7 p.m.
There is no admission fee, but a suggested donation of $5 will help support the event’s sponsor, Morton House Museum in Benton Harbor.