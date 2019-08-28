Ex-federal prisoner pleads to CSC charge
NILES — A Berrien Springs man who went to federal prison more than 15 years ago for fraud is now going to state prison on a sexual molestation charge.
David Alberto Borton, 73, of George Street in Berrien Springs pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct-assault with intent to commit penetration and was sentenced last week in Berrien County Trial Court to 23 months to 10 years in prison.
He has credit for 88 days already served and must pay $258 in fines and costs. He must also register as a sex offender.
The incident occurred in January 2017 against a 10-year-old girl at a residence in Oronoko Township.
Borton was convicted in 2002 of fraud in federal court and served a two year federal prison term. A former college administrator at both Andrews University and Lake Michigan College, he was accused of bilking nearly 300 family members, friends and acquaintances between 1997 and 1999 in a high-risk investment scheme.