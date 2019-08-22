Police say woman drove wrong way on I-94
A woman with several warrants was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly traveling the wrong way on I-94 in Van Buren County, police say.
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release that Ida Bee King, 47, was taken to the Van Buren County Jail on a child neglect warrant out of Eaton County and a failure to appear bench warrant out of the 56th Circuit Court.
Calls came in at about 9:45 p.m. that a vehicle was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane at the 66 mile marker. Sheriff’s deputies, along with Michigan State Police, Pokagon Tribal Police, and Hartford, Paw Paw and Mattawan Police Departments responded.
Paw Paw and Mattawan police first spotted the vehicle at the 62 mile marker riding on the median shoulder and attempted to get the driver to pull over, according to the release.
The vehicle continued to travel the wrong way on I-94 until stop sticks were placed at the 46.4 mile marker. The vehicle hit three of its four tires on the stop sticks and came to a stop at the 45.8 mile marker.
King was found to be operating under the influence of alcohol and was arrested on the outstanding warrants without incident, according to the news release.
Man injured in motorcycle crash
NILES — A Niles man was taken to a South Bend hospital early Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle on Runkle Street near Anderson Road in Cass County’s Milton Township.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Laurence Ames Templeton, 52, was traveling on Runkle Road shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when he missed a curve. The motorcycle left the road and rolled several times, police said.
Deputies said speed may have been a factor, and Templeton was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to Memorial Hospital by Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service. The crash remains under investigation. Cass County deputies were assisted by Ontwa Township Police Department.
Giving young girls a brighter future
BENTON HARBOR — The short film “Our Future – Guaranteeing them The Greatest Good and a future worth fighting for” will be shown 6-8 p.m. Monday at Celebration Cinema in Benton Harbor, along with other short films.
“Our Future” features leaders in Southwest Michigan and special young girls who have participated in the Benton Harbor Girls Academy, which gives girls in middle school the confidence and critical thinking skills needed to become successful women in today’s world.
Participants will also be able to eat great food and meet cool people, according to Joseph Chopin, owner of 99 Years Studios and fundraising coordinator. All funds will go to the academy, which is raising money to build the Academy Education Center on property the nonprofit owns at the intersection of Pearl Street, Catalpa Avenue and Broadway.
For more information, call 925-9922 or visit www.bentonharborgirlsacademy.org.