Support the Troops open house is Nov. 2
STEVENSVILLE — The 17th annual Support the Troops Christmas Open House is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 at a new location, the Stevensville American Legion Post 568, 3093 Johnson Road, Stevensville.
A patriotic program will be at 11 a.m.
Boxes will be packed to send to the troops for the holidays. Suggested items to donate are Christmas stockings, small cans of fruit, chicken or tuna pouches, beef jerky, instant drink mixes, gum, mints, nuts, granola and cereal bars, Slim Jims, crackers and cookies, foot and body powder, non-alcoholic body wipes, toothpaste and deodorant.
For more information call 925-4123 or 468-5182, email CharlesBaldwinBSM@Yahoo.com, or send donations to Blue Star Mothers, P.O. Box 76, Stevensville, MI, 49127.
2 people die when car collides with Michigan school bus
MOUNT PLEASANT (AP) — Police in northern Michigan say two people traveling in a passenger car were killed when it collided with a school bus, injuring two students.
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says the car entered the oncoming lane of traffic Thursday night along a road in Broomfield Township and collided with a Chippewa Hills school bus.
Police say the car sustained heavy damage and immediately caught fire. Both its driver and its only other occupant were killed in the 9 p.m. crash.
MLive.com reports that the school bus was carrying a junior varsity football team, coaches and staff. Two students aboard the bus suffered minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to an area hospital.
The sheriff’s office was expected to release more information Friday on the crash.
Man dies when heavy equipment rolls at construction site
NOVI (AP) — A worker has died after the heavy equipment he was operating rolled over on top of him at a construction site in suburban Detroit.
WDIV-TV reports police say the 57-year-old Lapeer man was operating a machine used to compact soil Friday afternoon in Novi when it rolled over on an uneven surface and landed top of him.
The man’s name hasn’t been released.
Authorities said the man was dead when they arrived at the scene.
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.