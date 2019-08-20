Suspicious activity reported in Lincoln Township
STEVENSVILLE — Lincoln Township police believe a person may have been checking vehicles parked outside early Sunday morning trying to find unlocked ones to rummage through.
Lincoln police posted a notice on their Facebook page Monday about the incident, saying they received a report of suspicious activity along Jamestown Drive, which is off Cleveland Avenue near Williamsburg Drive. Police searched the area after the call but did not find a suspect.
“The subject appeared to be going from vehicle to vehicle, checking to see if any vehicles were open,” it was reported. “From witnesses and security camera footage, the subject is described as possibly being a male and may have left the area in a green pick-up truck of an unknown make or model.”
There were no thefts reported in the area. During the search of the area Lincoln Township Police were assisted by St. Joseph Township Police and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department. At the time of this incident, the Lincoln Township Police K9 was recovering from a routine surgery and was not available for duty, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Township Police at 269-429-2444.
Griffin sets office hours on Aug. 30
State Rep. Beth Griffin, R-Mattawan, will meet with area residents this month during scheduled office hours across her district, according to a news release.
Griffin will be available Friday, Aug. 30 at the following times and locations:
• 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Decatur Village Hall, 114 N. Phelps St. in Decatur;
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. at South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway St. in South Haven; and
• 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Parchment City Hall, 650 S. Riverview Drive in Parchment.
No appointments are necessary. Those who are unable to attend at the scheduled times but would like an opportunity to talk with Griffin may call her office at (517) 373-0839 or email BethGriffin@house.mi.gov.
Amateur radio exams available Sunday
BENTON HARBOR — Amateur radio license exams will be given from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the meeting room at the Church of God, 1465 Pipestone Road, according to a release.
Those who want to take the test should contact Larry Schrader at 429-7574 between 6 and 8 p.m. weeknights. The cost for the testing is $15. A picture ID is required.