Interfaith prayer vigil set
ST. JOSEPH — An interfaith prayer vigil has been scheduled in response to the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton last weekend.
Interfaith Action of Southwest Michigan announced the event from 6-6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the First Congregational Church of St. Joseph, 2001 Niles Ave.
All are invited to the “Interfaith Prayer Vigil Against Hate, Division and Violence” to “come together as an interfaith community to be witnesses of a nation that seeks to unite diverse peoples in love, peace and justice and to end the gun violence that is tearing us apart,” according to the news release.
For more information, visit swmichinterfaith.org.
3 area schools named among best in state
Three Berrien County school districts were named among the top 50 districts in Michigan by the website Niche, which creates reviews and rankings of educational institutions, companies and neighborhoods.
St. Joseph Public Schools was ranked 13th in the state, New Buffalo Area Schools was ranked 29th and Lakeshore Public Schools was rated 40th.
Niche (niche.com) recently released its 2020 rankings of best school districts in the state.
Niche based its rankings on achievement on M-STEP and SAT tests, college readiness, teacher quality, facilities, student and parent perception, health and safety, and student opportunities.
BH residents asked to complete survey
BENTON HARBOR — The African American Mutual Assistance Network is surveying Benton Harbor residents regarding how safe, friendly and livable the city is.
The 22-question survey can be found on the network’s website at www.aaman.online, according to a news release from the Wisconsin nonprofit organization.
Results will be posted on the website after enough residents complete the survey, which is a step toward implementing plans to help Benton Harbor residents live more comfortably in their homes while encouraging older residents to be more active.
For more information, contact Cecil Adams, CEO and founder, at 588-2536 or at cecil@aaman.co.