Paquette’s tele-town hall on auto insurance is tonight
State Rep. Brad Paquette invites residents to join him for a tele-town hall meeting this evening to learn about and discuss the upcoming changes to the state’s car insurance system. Joining Paquette as a special guest will be Rep. Jason Wentworth of Clare, who serves as chair of the House Select Committee on Reducing Car Insurance Rates.
“Now that reforms have been passed and signed into law, we will no longer lose friends and neighbors who move to Indiana for lower auto insurance rates,” Paquette said. “I want to make sure my constituents understand these important changes and get any questions they have answered.”
The event will start at 7:30 p.m. Those wishing to join may call toll free at 855-756-7520 and enter 50646# when prompted.
For more information, contact Rep. Paquette’s office at 517-373-1796, or BradPaquette@house.mi.gov.
Sheriff’s office announces emergency simulation
BENTON HARBOR — Those traveling over the St. Joseph River on I-94 Thursday afternoon should not be alarmed by an emergency-looking situation below.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division has announced it will conduct an emergency response drill from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday on the St. Joseph River near the I-94 crossing in Benton Harbor.
“We often look at different emergency scenarios to test our plans and prepare us to better protect the public and the environment, even if the scenario is unlikely to occur. We want our responders to be as prepared as they can be,” said CPT Rockey Adams, the Berrien County Emergency Management and Homeland Security coordinator.
The drill will simulate the release of refined petroleum product into the St. Joseph River. Emergency-response boats, personnel and water-borne equipment will be used as part of the simulated response.
Police say man broke into fish market
BENTON HARBOR — A 25-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly breaking into the Flagship True North Fish Market, police say.
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety reported in a news release that they were called to the business, along East Main Street, at about 4 a.m. because of an alarm. Officers found the business had been broken into.
While officers were investigating the scene and canvassing the surrounding area, the man, who police did not identify due to his pending arraignment, was located and initially arrested on unrelated warrants.
An investigation revealed the man had apparently broken into the building. Officers placed the man under arrest and he was lodged in the Berrien County Jail.
Griffin sets office hours for Sept. 23
MATTAWAN — State Rep. Beth Griffin, R-Mattawan, will meet with area residents this month during scheduled office hours across her district.
“If you have questions regarding the budget process or anything else that may be affecting your everyday life, I encourage you to join me at any of my upcoming office hours,” she said in a news release.
Griffin will be available Monday, Sept. 23, at the following times and locations:
• 9-10 a.m. at Green Glass Coffee, 229 East Michigan Ave. in Paw Paw;
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Hartford City Hall, 19 W. Main St. in Hartford;
• 12-1 p.m. at Bangor City Hall, 257 W. Monroe St. in Bangor; and
• 2-3 p.m. at Cooper Township Hall, 1590 West D. Ave. in Kalamazoo.
No appointments are necessary. Those who are unable to attend at the scheduled times but would like an opportunity to talk with Griffin may call her office at 517-373-0839, or email BethGriffin@house.mi.gov.