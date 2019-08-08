NRC to conduct public webinar today
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the body that oversees the nation’s nuclear power plants, will present a webinar for interested members of the public today.
The webinar, which starts at 1 p.m., is regarding the decommissioning process for commercial nuclear power plants and to obtain feedback on community advisory boards.
Participants can view slides prepared by NRC staff and ask questions both verbally and in writing via a webpage set up to host the session. Online registration is required to participate.
The Nuclear Energy Innovation and Modernization Act requires the NRC to prepare a report for the U.S. Congress on the best practices of community advisory boards in communities around decommissioning nuclear power plants.
The webinar is being held in conjunction with a series of 11 public meetings on the same topic during the next several months at locations across the country, including one near Palisades Nuclear Plant. Both the webinar and the public meetings will help the NRC gather related information.
For more information, or to register for today’s session, visit www.nrc.gov/waste/decommissioning/neima-section-108.html#public.
Community foundation hosts backpack event
WATERVLIET — The Berrien Community Foundation (BCF) will help students who attend school in Coloma, Watervliet and Hagar #6 schools get back-to-school ready this Saturday.
Backpacks For Good is set to give out more than 750 free backpacks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church, 7517 Red Arrow Highway, Watervliet.
The backpacks are filled with school supplies for kids in K-12 who attend Coloma, Watervliet and Hagar #6.
In addition to the backpacks, the Berrien County Health Department will provide vaccinations, and Berrien RESA and Spectrum Health Lakeland will do presentations.
The event will also have the Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry and Coloma and Watervliet library card sign ups.
For more information, visit www.berriencommunity.org/backpacksforgood.