Police probe shooting death in Van Buren
GRAND JUNCTION — Police are investigating a shooting death that was reported Monday at a house in Columbia Township, according to a news release.
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim only as a 53-year-old man from Grand Junction.
Police were called at 5:05 p.m. to a house in the 49000 block of County Road 384, on a report that someone had been shot. Deputies found a man who had sustained a single gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency crews, the man died at the scene.
The circumstances of the death remain under investigation, police said. Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by the Columbia Township Fire Department, Pride Care EMS and South Haven Area Emergency Services.
Berrien spraying delayed by a day
Officials with the Berrien County Health Department said Tuesday evening that aerial spraying for a portion of the county had been delayed a day, since the flight crew ran out of time Monday night while spraying other affected locations in Michigan.
“We learned late in the day that Berrien County was NOT sprayed last night (9/30) as had been planned due to the flight crew running out of time,” said Gillian Conrad, communications manager for the department, in a news release.
Conrad added that Berrien was scheduled to be sprayed last night, weather permitting.
The spraying program was ordered by state officials in response to a serious outbreak of Eastern equine encephalitis, which is transmitted by mosquitos. Spraying in Berrien County was limited to the Eau Claire/Pipestone Township area.
Spraying has also been ordered in parts of Cass and Van Buren counties. The two spray zones in Cass County are focused on the Cassopolis and Marcellus areas. In Van Buren, the Bloomingdale area was to be sprayed, along with a larger section in the southeast part of the county.
1 injured as UPS truck collides with vehicle
NILES — The Cass County Sheriff’s Department reports that one person was injured when a UPS truck collided with another vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Howard Township.
The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Barron Lake Road, north of White Street.
Police said UPS driver Casandra Zarala, 22, was attempting to turn left into a driveway when it collided with the other vehicle, driven by Kristine Mann, 58, of Niles. There were two passengers with Mann, including Kelsey Mann, 17, Niles, who was taken by ambulance to Lakeland Hospital Niles for treatment.
Seatbelts were worn and speed does not appear to be a factor, police reported, adding that alcohol and drugs also did not appear to be a factor. The accidents remains under investigation.
Workshop on workplace disability disclosure
ST. JOSEPH — Disability Network Southwest Michigan will host a free workshop titled “Employee Disclosure: What to do when an employee discloses a disability,” from 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at the office at 2900 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph.
This workshop is designed to help employers understand their responsibilities when an employee discloses a disability. Topics covered will include employment provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, under what conditions an employee must disclose a disability, why they may not want to, and how to determine what a “reasonable accommodation” in the workplace is.
Pre-registration is required by contacting Miranda Grunwell at grunwellm@dnswm.org or 345-1516 Ext. 120. Visit the website at www.dnswm.org for more details.