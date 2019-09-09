Tickets still available for museum fundraiser
DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Area History Museum has a limited number of tickets still available for the Third Annual ‘Keep History Alive’ Fundraiser.
The event is 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Dowagiac Elks Lodge. The event will feature silent auctions, with a live auction by Jon Glassman in the middle of the evening.
The auctions will include tickets to college and professional sporting events, gift certificates and goods from area businesses, golf packages, travel packages, original artwork and framed prints and local antiques. All funds generated at the event will go toward the museum’s operating budget.
Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door and can be bought at the museum or by calling the museum to buy via credit card. Ticket purchases include dinner and dessert.
For the auction catalog and more information, visit www.dowagiacmuseum.info or call 783-2560.
Humane Society seeking supplies
ST. JOSEPH — The Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan is in need of supplies, including disinfectant spray, laundry soap, paper towels and bleach.
Items can be dropped off at the Humane Society, 5400 Niles Road in St. Joseph, during business hours or during the mortage burning party at noon on Sept. 14.
For more information, visit humanesocietyswm.org.
Van Buren 4-H holding free carnival
HARTFORD —Van Buren County 4-H members are inviting all local youth to a free carnival at the fairgrounds, with county achievement awards to follow.
The carnival is from 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 15. Activities include pony rides, ring toss, bean bag toss, sidewalk chalk, football toss, bowling and more. After 4 p.m., Van Buren County 4-Hers will be recognized for their achievements over the past year.
Cass County 4-H hosting astronomy program
CASSOPOLIS — Residents are invited to explore the universe at T.K. Lawless Park with Dark Skies advocate Robert Parrish and his high-powered telescope from 7-9 p.m. on Sept. 27.
While the evening is free of charge, participants are asked to pre-register at https:/events.anr.msu.edu/CCExploretheNight19/.
There is also a rain/cloud date on Sept. 28 and you are asked to signify on the registration if you would be able to attend on the rain date if necessary.