Galien history meeting is on Oct. 31
GALIEN — The Galien Woods Historical Society will hold its October meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 at their building at 108 S. Grant Street in Galien.
After a short business meeting, the program for the evening will be presented by Jim Benjamin titled "A Tale of Two Fish." The story is abut renowned submariner Sigmund Bedbczynski, who served on two famous submarines in World War II in the Pacific Theater. Benjamin is a former Galien teacher and historian. He also helped found the Galien Woods Historical Society.
All meetings are free and the public is invited. Meetings are held the last Thursday of the month and new members are being accepted. Call society President Elmer Doyle at 269-545-8871 for more information.
VB Road Commission launches new app
Van Buren County has launched SeeClickFix, a new app allowing citizens to report non-emergency road issues, according to a news release.
Residents and the motoring public can take a photo of a road issue, such as a pothole, give the location, add a description and click “submit” to send requests directly to the Van Buren County Road Commission through SeeClickFix.
SeeClickFix is available immediately for citizen use as follows: On Facebook at www.facebook.com/VBCRC; on the Van Buren County Road Commission’s website at www.VBCRC.org, or download on the Apple App Store or on Google Play. The website is www.SeeClickFix.com.
For more information about SeeClickFix, contact the Van Buren County Road Commission at 269-674-8011, ext. 0.