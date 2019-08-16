Woman missing from Niles
NILES — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman whose family has not seen or heard from her since late May.
Berrien County Sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Sullivan said Rebecca Percy, 49, is from Niles but has been known to sometimes stay in Benton Harbor. She is a white woman with blue eyes and brown hair, about 5 feet tall, weighing about 140 pounds.
Percy was last seen in the Niles area on or about May 20, police said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts or anyone who has had contact with her since late May is asked to call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau, 983-7141, ext. 7224.