MDOT closing Watervliet ramp for bridge work
WATERVLIET — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will perform repair work on the I-94 bridge over M-140 starting Monday, according to a news release.
The work will start Monday with the closure of the eastbound I-94 ramp to M-140 at Exit 41 through Oct. 25. Two eastbound lanes will remain open on I-94 during construction.
MDOT will detour eastbound exiting traffic off the Coloma Exit 39 to Friday Road/Church Street, north to Red Arrow Highway, then east back to M-140.
This $340,000 investment project includes joint replacement, deck sealing, railing replacement and approach work.
For more information and a map of the closures, visit mdotjboss.state.mi.us/MiDrive/map.
Annual motorcycle ride on Sept. 21
BENTON HARBOR — The annual Harvest Full of Blessings Ride will take place Saturday, Sept. 21, starting at Gilson Cycle on Pipestone in Benton Harbor, according to a news release.
The event is designed to provide an opportunity for all motorcyclist to celebrate a safe riding season. It also offers an opportunity for camaraderie and friendship to promote a positive image of motorcycling to the community at large.
The free event will start at Gilson Cycle 1492 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor. Registration opens at 10:03 a.m., with the blessing at 11:45 a.m., kickstands up at noon, with an escort from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.
A free meal on return from the ride will be at the Crystal Springs Church of God. The event is sponsored by Gilson Cycle and Christian Motorcycle Association’s local chapter Prayer Re-Riders.