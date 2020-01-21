One hurt in Sunday crash
CASSOPOLIS — A Niles woman suffered minor injuries Sunday when her car struck some railroad tracks near the intersection of Pokagon Highway and Barron Lake Road in Cass County.
Cass sheriff's deputies said Samantha Robertson, 49, was traveling west on Pokagon Highway at about 6:45 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and left the road, striking the tracks.
She was taken by Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Service to Lakeland Hospital in Niles for treatment.
The Howard Township Fire Department assisted sheriff's deputies.
Two injured in Cass County crash
DOWAGIAC — A driver and one passenger were injured Friday when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and hit a tree, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
Police were called at 10:10 p.m. to investigate a crash on Peavine Road near Oak Grove Street in LaGrange Township. The investigation showed that the driver, Terry George III, 19, of Dowagiac, was traveling east on Peavine Road when the accident happened. He suffered minor injuries as did a back seat passenger, Ralph Richmond, 17, from Dowagiac. Another passenger, 17-year-old Jaden Brown, was not injured, police said.
George was taken by LifeCare EMS to Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac, and Richmond was taken to the same hospital by personal vehicle. Police said the crash remains under investigation.