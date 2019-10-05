Pedestrian hit on BH’s Main Street
BENTON HARBOR — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car in Benton Harbor early Friday morning.
Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Michael Clark said police were called at 5:42 a.m. to Main Street near Fair Avenue in Benton Harbor on a report of a person being hit by a car. Officers found a 38-year-old Benton Harbor man lying in the road, and a damaged vehicle that had hit him. The vehicle had been traveling east on Main Street. the driver was a 61-year-old woman from Benton Harbor.
Police did not release the name of the driver or the pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
The crash remains under investigation, with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Team assisting, Clark said.