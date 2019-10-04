Heritage Center plans Watergate event
ST. JOSEPH — In June of 1972, five men connected to President Richard M. Nixon’s re-election committee were arrested for breaking into the Democratic National committee headquarters in the Watergate office complex in Washington, D.C. What followed was a White House-directed coverup that included lies, hush money and obstruction of justice.
The Heritage Museum and Cultural Center in St. Joseph is inviting the public to an event on Oct. 16 examining that scandal, according to a news release.
Presenter Tim Moore has taught history for more than 20 years and is currently an instructor at Lake Michigan College. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Eastern Michigan University and his graduate degree from Temple University.
The event will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5.
The Heritage Museum and Cultural Center is located at 601 Main Street in St. Joseph. Admission to all exhibits is free; exhibit open hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
LaSata announces coffee hour dates
LANSING — State Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township, has announced upcoming opportunities for residents of the 21st Senate District to meet with her for coffee and discuss state and local issues, according to a news release.
The senator will be available to take questions, provide information, and listen to suggestions on issues affecting residents. No appointment is necessary. The dates are:
• Monday, Oct. 7, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Biggby Coffee, 111 Main St., St. Joseph.
• Wednesday, Oct. 9, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Cass District Library, Main Branch, at 319 M-62, Cassopolis.
• Monday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m.-noon, Sturgis Enrichment Center, 306 N. Franks Ave., Sturgis.
For more information or to contact LaSata, visit StateSenatorKimLaSata.com, or call 517-373-6960.
3 dead, 3 hurt in small plane crash
DEWITT TOWNSHIP (AP) — Authorities say three people have died and three others were injured after a single-engine plane crashed near Capital Regional International Airport in mid-Michigan.
Airport spokesman Spencer Flynn says the pilot was approaching to land at the Lansing-area airport when “something went wrong” and the six-passenger plane crashed about 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Clinton County Sheriff Larry Jerue says the plane was carrying six people and was headed to the airport in DeWitt Township from Indianapolis. He says the plane appeared to be a leased TBM 700 plane that was at its passenger capacity. In addition to the pilot, there was a co-pilot on board.
Names of those involved weren’t immediately released. Investigators were heading Thursday to the airport.