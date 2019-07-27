ST. JOSEPH — Larry Martin admits that he is not a professional historian.
But because of his dedication to the veterans and others who experienced World War II, many voices have been preserved that might otherwise have been lost.
"You think freedom is free?" Martin, of Jackson, Mich., asked his audience at the St. Joseph library Thursday, following a presentation on WWII veteran Fred Bahlau, with the 101st Airborne Division.
Bahlau parachuted into Normandy, France on D-Day and into Holland as part of Operation Market Garden. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, helped liberate a Nazi concentration camp and guarded Hitler's abandoned castle, the Eagle's Nest, in Austria.
Martin has spent 50 years learning about the war and 20 years interviewing veterans from the European and Pacific theaters, along with civilians, such as a woman who lived through the London blitz and a member of the Dutch resistance. He also has interviewed German veterans.
If the Allies hadn't won the war, the world would be a very different place today, Martin said.
Martin said America didn't change when it pulled out of Vietnam. But if we had pulled out of the war in 1944 "our lives would be horrific," as evidenced by the atrocities committed by the Axis powers, he said.
Men like Bahlau, who he met in 2006 and interviewed on two occasions, made the difference.
Bahlau, who enlisted at age 19, was part of the legendary unit depicted in the book and movie "Band of Brothers." He was a member of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Battalion, H Company, and trained at Toccoa, Georgia.
When he and the others were selected to jump behind enemy lines before the D-Day invasion, they had no combat experience, and neither did most of the pilots, Bahlau related in his taped interview.
As they prepared to parachute, the sky was "black with flak" from German anti-aircraft guns, Bahlau said. His own parachute was shot through with tracer bullets. All around him men were being killed and planes were going down in flames.
Once on the ground, their mission was to secure the roads and bridges, to prevent the Germans was sending reinforcements to the coast. Bahlau recalls the names of the men who were killed at his side. For capturing one bridge, Bahlau was awarded the Silver Star (he would receive another Silver Star later in the war).
In all, they fought in France for three months. When they were sent back to England to train for the mission into Holland, half of their men had to be replaced.
The Market Garden drop "was like jumping in Michigan," Bahlau said. "It was nothing like D-Day." But once on the ground American, British and other Allied troops met heavy resistance, and they failed to cross the Rhine River, their objective.
Bahlau was on leave in recently liberated Paris in December 1944 when the Germans made their last big offensive push in the Ardennes forest, near the town of Bastogne. He and the others were rushed into Belgium to hold back the Germans. Completely surrounded, and without supplies or cold-weather uniforms, they held on for weeks, sleeping in foxholes with temperatures reaching 10-below zero. Skies finally cleared enough to allow supply drops, and General Patton's tank corps drove out the Germans.
After Bastogne, Bahlau, who had reached the rank of first sergeant, was given a choice. He could go home in 30 days, or stay and accept the rank of second lieutenant. He chose to stay.
Bahlau's outfit fought its way across Germany. At one point they came upon the Kaufering concentration camp, part of Dachau, near the town of Landsberg am Lech in Bavaria. Bahlau said that, at first, they didn't see any survivors or bodies. But the next day they went back, and civilians from the town were brought to witness the genocide that had taken place.
"There were three railroad cars. Every car was jammed with dead bodies," he recalled. The townspeople were forced to carry the bodies to mass graves.
The men of the 101st Airborne eventually made it to Berchectsgaden, the location of Hitler's headquarters. Martin has a photo of Bahlau sitting in a car owned by Nazi Herman Goering.
Martin marveled at Bahlau's resilience.
"He went through hell, but he had a great sense of humor," Miller said of Bahlau, who died in 2014 at 91. "He was a BS artist, but I don't mean he was a liar. He could captivate a room."
But when it came to waging war "he was a seriously organized man." After the war, Bahlau operated several businesses, including a restaurant and a Wild West show, and helped establish the Michigan International Speedway.
Bahlau didn't display much emotion during his interviews, Martin said. One veteran he met, Don Goss, sobbed as he remembered stepping over hundreds of dead bodies as part of the second wave of troops on D-Day.
Martin said he wants young people especially to understand the sacrifices that men like Bahlau made.
His website, Larry Martin's WWII In Their Own Words, can be found at www.lmww2.com. Those who know of a veteran who wants to be interviewed, and groups and schools that want to arrange a presentation or purchase a DVD, can contact him through the website.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak