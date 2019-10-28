Incumbents file for re-election in Hartford

HARTFORD — Hartford’s mayor and three of its city commissioners are seeking re-election to their seats unopposed in next week’s election.
Commissioner Dennis Goss was the last to file to run by Friday’s write-in candidate deadline, according to Hartford Clerk RoxAnn Rodney-Isbrecht.
Goss is running as a write-in candidate because he had not filed by the original petition deadline in July. If no one had filed to run for the seat, the city commission would have had to appoint someone.
Goss has been on the city commission since 2011.
Mayor Rick Hall and Commissioners Terry Tibbs and Helen Sullivan filed for re-election in July.
Hall was elected mayor in November 2017. Sullivan was elected in the same election to the seat that Hall vacated to run for mayor. Tibbs has been on the commission since 2013, and briefly served in 2011.
Hartford city commissioners are elected every November on a two-year rotation.
Election day is Nov. 5.
