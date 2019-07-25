Incumbents file for re-election in Hartford

HARTFORD — Hartford's mayor and two of its city commissioners will seek re-election to their seats in November.
Mayor Rick Hall and Commissioners Terry Tibbs and Helen Sullivan filed their petitions by Tuesday's deadline, according to Hartford Clerk RoxAnn Rodney-Isbrecht.
One other seat is open for election, belonging to Commissioner Dennis Goss, though no one has filed to run for it. Goss has been on the City Commission since 2011.
Hall was elected mayor in November 2017. Sullivan was elected in the same election to the seat that Hall vacated to run for mayor. Tibbs has been on the commission since 2013 and briefly served in 2011.
Hartford city commissioners are elected every November on a two-year rotation.
Election day is Nov. 5.
