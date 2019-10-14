ST. JOSEPH — The members of the Indian Hills Garden Club are no shrinking violets.
Over the 90-year history of the organization, they have defied bulldozers and detoured around city hall indifference to create, preserve and protect green spaces, from the smallest flower pots to Jean Klock Park, Grand Mere and Sarett Nature Center.
They have fought against vandalism and repaired its damage. During World War II, they promoted Victory Gardens, and they promoted walking trails decades before it became fashionable. Their activities benefit schools, senior citizens and women who have experienced domestic violence.
"Those ladies wore gloves, but they had fists in those gloves," said Rebecca Marsden, historian for the garden club.
Not content to rest upon their laurels, they continue a vigorous program that exemplifies their motto, "Gardens grow communities." Last year they established a pollinator garden at the corner of Main and Broad streets in downtown St. Joseph. This year they dedicated tree markers at Milton Park, which the club dedicated 40 years ago.
A display of the club's history can be seen at the St. Joseph library. An anniversary luncheon will be held at Point O' Woods Club on Wednesday. It is the oldest garden club in the area and was one of the first five members of the Michigan State Garden Club.
Indians Hills Garden Club was founded on Oct. 5, 1929 by 11 women "who thought they could accomplish more together than alone," current President Liz Glendening said. The name was chosen from an early section of what became Benton Harbor. The selection was made so that neither of the Twin Cities would overshadow the other, according to Glendening.
Glendening is one of four legacy members, and her mother, Polly Parrett, and grandmother Phyllis Preston, took part. Her own mother told her at one point, "You know, you don't have to join this club," although the daughter got the message that it was probably expected. She fulfilled that wish when she moved back to the area, joining in 2006.
The longest-serving member is Mary Beth Sanborn, who joined in 1965. The club has 50 members, and has been able to attract a lot of new members. Sharon Schmidt joined 10 years ago. When she came to St. Joseph in 2004 she was unimpressed with the public landscaping and expressed her displeasure to Susan Solon at city hall, who showed her their beautification plans.
Along with her garden club membership, Schmidt has served on the Parks Advisory Board. She called the partnership between the two "a great marriage."
"I joined the club to learn," said Kathy Royal, who joined in 2003. Education of members and community members is a big part of the group's mission, she said.
Ellen Daly has been a member for a year, and her sister, Maggie Daly, is a member as well as an officer and board member. Their projects include maintaining a vegetable garden for the women's shelter in Benton Harbor, and the green space and koi pond for Harbor House senior day care facility on M-139, she said.
The "Plant It Forward" effort was created in 2000 after club member Janet McClelland saw the movie "Pay It Forward" and got the idea for donating plants to people who wanted to garden but couldn't afford to get started. As many as 100 people line up some years before the donations begin.
Making Milton Park
The creation of Milton Park was led by Marjorie Hartwig, after the junior high was torn down, leaving "a vacant, unsightly lot," Glendening said.
The city wouldn't pay for a landscaping plan, so Hartwig hired a landscape architect and funded it herself. The park was dedicated in 1979, and members put the plants in the ground and hauled water to them before sprinklers were installed. The tree markers donated this year replace plaques that have worn out, and are part of a tree identification trail.
The shade pollinator garden was created on a city plot with the assistance of Ann St. Amand, of Phycotech environmental consultants, to educate residents and visitors about the butterflies, bees, ants and other threatened creatures that keep plants growing. They are now chipping in for a flagstone wall to keep the plants from being trampled.
Other legacy projects dot the horizon. Club member Beth Vawter and her first husband, Louis Upton, planted 1,000 seedlings on their property in the 1940s, that were later transplanted near the Blossomland Bridge, at Memorial Hospital and other locations. Vawter and her second husband, William, donated the first 90 acres that became Sarett Nature Center.
Club members worked to save the dunes at Jean Klock Park in the 1950s and to preserve Grand Mere from development in the 1960s and ’70s. They combated vandalism with a public education campaign in 1989 and paid to repair damage at Froggy Park in 2002.
Glendening worked with then-Sen. John Proos to obtain seedlings from the oldest catalpa tree in the state on the Statehouse grounds. She worked with the St. Joseph parks department to find a suitable spot for planting at Riverview Park away from power lines. Some of those trees, that started at four feet, are now 15 feet tall, and can grow as high as 150 feet.
Leading up to the 100th anniversary, Glendening expects that the club members would continue their community beautification projects. Becoming a designated "Bee City" is on their wish list.
Sheet music in the library display is for a song titled "I'm Knee Deep in Daisies and Head Over Heals in Love."
"It's been 90 years of love," said Glendening.
For more information, go to: www.indianhillsgarden.wixsite.com.
