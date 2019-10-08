BARODA — The improvement project at Baroda’s Industrial Park is nearing completion, the Baroda Village Council heard on Monday.
Steve Carlisle of Wightman, the village’s engineering firm, told the council that street paving could be done by the end of next week. Work is also on schedule on sidewalks, curbs and other projects, he added.
The contractor “has made great progress in the last couple of weeks,” Carlisle said.
Also Monday, the council agreed to wait for two more bids before work can start on fixing some drainage problems along the south end of First Street.
“That really floods down there,” Trustee Larry Nye said.
Carlisle said Kalin Construction, the contractor for the nearby Industrial Park project, could get the work done in a day or so, and could likely start in the next couple of weeks. If the council wants bids from other companies, the work may have to wait until next year, he said.
However, Trustee Leonard Krone said he would prefer getting at least two more offers. The rest of the council agreed to let Carlisle contact two more companies, but that they would give the job to Kalin if those bids were higher than that Kalin’s offer or the companies couldn’t do the job this season.
In other matters, Carlisle also said there was “a little snafu” on the water testing that the council approved last month.
Trace Analytical bid $2,950 to test municipal water at 10 different locations, far lower than other bidders. However, the company thought it was only bidding on providing sample mechanisms, Carlisle said.
Taking charge of sampling will bump the price up to $6,825, Carlisle said. However, that was still lower than the other bids, so the council agreed to stick with Trace Analytical.
The council voted to table a proposal to join the Redevelopment Ready Communities program, run by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.
Getz said the program is attractive, but may have some expensive requirements. One could be redoing the village’s zoning ordinances, which could cost $40,000, he said.
“We’re one square mile” in size, Getz said after the meeting. “Most of what can be developed has been developed. I have a question whether the cost is worth the benefit.”
The council set trick-or-treat hours for 5:30-7 p.m. on Halloween.