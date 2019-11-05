BARODA — Work on Baroda’s Industrial Park is complete except for a few paving issues, the Baroda Village Council heard on Monday.
“The work is pretty much done,” Steve Carlisle of Wightman, the village’s engineering firm, told the council. But the First Street pavement at the park’s entrance is in poor shape, as well as another nearby patch on the street where construction trucks were turning around, and Carlisle asked what the council would like to do about those problems.
The project included putting in roads, sewer and water.
The village got loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the park project, and the department may be willing to pay for damage caused by the project’s construction, Carlisle said. The village’s public works employees said they had cold-patched some of the problem area, but they and Carlisle agreed the first snow plow would likely tear that up.
Repairing the pavement by the park entrance would probably cost in the neighborhood of $10,000, and there’s enough in the project’s contingency fund to cover that, Carlisle added.
If the council wants the road repaired this year, it must be done very soon as asphalt plants will close soon, officials said.
The council voted to have Carlisle check to see whether government agencies will pay for the work, and to proceed if the agencies are agreeable.
The council approved Kalin’s bill of $262,587 and Wightman’s bill of $20,325. That approval was necessary for the USDA to release the funds.
Kalin Construction, which built the streets, sidewalks and curbs in the park, left a large pile of excess dirt in the park and wanted to know whether the village wanted it left there, Carlisle said. Village officials said Kalin should leave it, as it can be used as fill in the park.
Also Monday, the council grappled with a few equipment problems, including one that could affect the village’s Christmas plans.
“Our truck is broke,” said council President Bob Getz about the village’s lift truck, which is needed to put up Christmas decorations.
Renting a truck could be expensive, and Clerk Tina Martin said the work could take up to a week. Getz said he would try to borrow a truck from a neighboring municipality.
The village’s salt spreading truck is “almost busted in half,” and the council will have to start thinking about replacing that as well, Getz said.
In other matters, the council agreed to work with Baroda Township on a proposal to require new commercial buildings to have Knox Boxes. The boxes, which can only be opened by firefighters, have keys to the businesses in the building.
The council also agreed to hire an extra public works employee who would help out if, as Getz said, “we got a blizzard.”