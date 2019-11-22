Information session on recreational marijuana businesses coming to Watervliet

WATERVLIET — The Marijuana Regulatory Agency’s (MRA) social equity team has announced education and outreach sessions, including one in Southwest Michigan, to promote and encourage participation in the state’s recreational marijuana market.
The meeting locally will take place at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Watervliet Township Hall, 4959 M-140, Watervliet.
During the sessions, attendees can received information about qualifying for and participating in the Social Equity Program and the recreational business licensing process.
The Social Equity Program allows qualifying applicants to get a reduction of up to 60 percent off the application fee, the initial license fee and future renewal fees associated with a recreational marijuana business license.
There will be several state agencies available to provide information applicable to the licensing process, and other marijuana industry resources providing information important to a licensed marijuana business.
Other meetings will take place in Saginaw, Inkster, Kalamazoo, Ypsilanti, Big Rapids, Cold Water, Pontiac, Flint, Albion, Detroit, Mount Pleasant, Muskegon and East Lansing.
While attendance is free, space is limited. Interested participants need to register at: http://bit.ly/MRA-SE-Events.
For more information about the Social Equity Program, visit www.michigan.gov/lara/0,4601,7-154-89334_79571_93535---,00.html.