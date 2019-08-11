ST. JOSEPH — Southwest Michigan Rotary-sponsored Interact Club members are asking for community support to help 120 Haitian children get an education.
The children, grades K-12, live with families that make $3 a day working in the sugarcane fields of La Romana, Dominican Republic. The club’s fundraising effort is being made possible through a program called Interact4DR and there are various ways donors can participate.
Nearly two dozen local high school students and chaperones built a house and provided medical care in a batey during a trip to the Dominican Republic in July.
The goal of the Interact Clubs is to raise $40,000 by the end of the year to make a big impact on the impoverished Haitian village that is located within a sugarcane settlement within the Dominican Republic.
The first $20,000 is intended to cover education, which costs an average $200 a child. Donations will cover the costs of a teacher, a school uniform, a backpack and school supplies.
This is an immediate need, since school starts Aug. 22.
An additional $20,000 is being raised to pay for the materials to build two concrete homes that Interact Club members will help build in the summer of 2020.
One area business has stepped forward, setting up a matching grant for $20,000.
How to donate
• Donation checks should be written to “BCF/Interact4DR” and mailed to Berrien Community Foundation/Interact4DR, 2900 S. State St., Suite 2E, St. Joseph, MI 49085.
• Electronic donations can be submitted through the Berrien Community Foundation website, www.berriencommunity.org/interact4DR, or by clicking on the tab, “Interact4DR.”
• All donors will get a charitable gift receipt from the foundation.