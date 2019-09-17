InterCare health center opens at Eau Claire schools

EAU CLAIRE — School is underway all across Southwest Michigan, and so is the new InterCare Student Health Center located inside the Eau Claire Middle/High School, according to a news release.
InterCare runs the center in partnership with Eau Claire Public Schools. Funded by a new grant through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Primary Care Association, the program focuses entirely on mental health services. Eau Claire is one of 61 sites in the state chosen to participate.
The program enables students to receive counseling individually, in groups, and through classroom education. “We can provide new tools to help students be successful,” said Keesha McKee, the certified therapist staffing the center.
The center uses Rapid Assessment for Adolescent Preventive Services (RAAPS) risk assessments through a Michigan-based organization called Possibilities for Change. The tool looks at and measures high-risk behaviors – because most teens participate in risky behaviors, whether they realize it or not. The most serious health risks teens face are a result of risky behaviors that are preventable.
The center is accessible to students in a room just off the main lobby, and students have the option of doing a walk-in appointment or making an appointment. “The center removes a big barrier to behavioral health care, because we are right here on campus,” McKee said.
According to Tracy Ripley, Eau Claire Middle/High School principal, “Students need to feel safe and secure, and this program provides them with positive intervention strategies. ... It’s the missing piece we are now able to add to support the whole child.”
Added McKee: “We’re seeing students already. I had a mom call me in tears. She was so thankful her child had someone to talk to.”
The center will treat students experiencing depression, anxiety, anger and more. Statistics show that more than one third of today’s youth reports experiencing issues in these areas. In Michigan alone, one in five teens have admitted to seriously considering attempting suicide.
McKee also intends to provide group and classroom training on subjects such as bullying and test anxiety.
“We will be looking at academic data to see where there are needs for behavioral interventions,” said Ripley. “Beginning with analysis of students with chronic absences and tardiness.”
McKee worked for the Benton Harbor Area Schools as an intervention specialist before being hired for the Eau Claire center.
InterCare accepts all insurance plans, including Medicaid. There is a sliding fee scale for those without insurance. Counseling services will be provided regardless of ability to pay. According to Michigan law, students 14 years and older can receive confidential counseling services. They do not need to have parental consent. A student’s right to privacy may be waived under extreme circumstances. No abortion counseling or referrals can be provided.