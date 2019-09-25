DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College officials have released the schedule for next Monday’s presidential candidate interviews as well as the process the Board of Trustees will follow in selecting a new president.
Joseph Odenwald, Stacy Young, Lucian Leone and David Fleming will be interviewed starting at 8 a.m. Monday. Monday’s special board meeting begins at 7:45 a.m. in Mathews Conference Center West on the Dowagiac campus.
Odenwald’s interview will begin at 8 a.m. He has been the vice president of student services since 2017, coming to SMC from Louisiana State University.
Fleming will be interviewed at 10:15 a.m. He is the vice president for instruction, a position he’s held since 2011. He previously served in a number of capacities at Davenport University.
Young’s interview is set for 1 p.m. She is the dean of the School of Business and Advanced Technology, a position she has held since 2013. She has been with SMC since 2005, coming to the college from Ferris State University and Davenport University.
Leone will be interviewed at 3:15 p.m. He is the director of admissions, a position he has held since 2018. He previously worked at Davenport University, Lansing Community College and Ferris State University.
A release from SMC about Monday’s interviews noted that each candidate will be expected to make a 45-minute presentation on specific plans to advance the institution followed by questions from the board. Candidates can answer any questions not asked during the interview in writing by Oct. 7.
SMC Board Chairman Thomas Jerdon is then expected to contact each trustee individually to see if they need any additional information about any candidate. Jerdon will then either schedule a special meeting to discuss the presidential search or have it as an agenda item at the Oct. 21 regularly scheduled meeting.
President David Mathews announced in August that he will be retiring in December after 18 years at the college’s helm. Board members decided in August to conduct an internal search for a new president and the four candidates met the Sept. 10 application deadline.
Board members gathered public input about the search and the qualities people want to see in the next president at the board’s Sept. 16 meeting. SMC staff and students can continue to give input on the search until noon Thursday, Sept. 26 by emailing presidentsearchinput@swmich.edu.
All interviews are open to the public and video recordings of the interviews will be available later on the Taxpayer Information section of the www.swmich.edu website.