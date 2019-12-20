BRIDGMAN — Lakeshore High School junior Isabella Parker was named Miss Baroda over the weekend in Bridgman.
Joining her on the court are first runner-up Stephanie Dye and second runner-up Elizabeth Ludwig.
Parker, of Baroda, is the daughter of Melissa and Neil Parker. She is involved in Key Club, golf, dance and the First Tee program. She enjoys golf, boating, tubing, archery, beach volleyball, skiing and reading. She plans to attend the University of Michigan to major in biology, then attend the U-M school of dentistry to become a dentist.
Stephanie Dye, of Baroda, is a senior at Lakeshore High School. She is the daughter of Paul and Mindy Dye. She is involved in band, stage crew and choir, and enjoys hiking and swimming. Dye plans to go to the Paragon pet grooming school to be a pet groomer.
Ludwig, of Baroda, is also a senior at Lakeshore High School. She is the daughter of Jacklyn Ludgwig and Nicolas Longden. Ludwig is involved in marching band, teacher cadet and concert choir. Her hobbies include band, Netflix, working and spending time with her friends. Dye plans to attend LMC or SMC and then transfer to a four-year university, with a goal of eventually attending law school.
Ethan Weldert was named Mr. Baroda. Weldert, a senior at Lakeshore High School, is the son of Susan and Jack Lewis and Steve Weldert. He is involved in choir/chorale, stage crew and scuba diving. His favorite hobby is gaming. Weldert plans to live in California to work as an engineering technician with hopes of becoming a master diver.
The theme of the event, hosted by Brenda Layne, was “Casual Country Charm.”