ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of other police agencies in Michigan will crack down on motorists not wearing their seat belts during the annual fall Click it or Ticket campaign today through Oct. 31.
The campaign is sponsored by the Office of Highway Safety Planning which, along with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, has collected data showing that seat belts save lives.
According to statistics, seat belts have saved 344,448 lives since 1975, when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) first began recording this data. If everyone had been wearing a seat belt since, an additional 381,787 lives could have been saved, the NHTSA says.
In Michigan in 2018, 192 people who were not wearing seat belts were killed in traffic crashes.
According to statistics from 2013 through 2017, October is the second deadliest month for fatalities of those unrestrained in a passenger vehicle in Michigan. Buckling up can reduce the risk of serious injury or death by 45 percent, studies have shown.
The fine for unbuckled adults is $65, plus associated local fees.
Michigan law requires drivers, front seat passengers, and passengers 15 and younger in any seating position to be buckled up. Children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4 feet, 9 inches tall, and children 4 years and under must be in the back seat, if a back seat is available.
Besides always buckling up in a vehicle, wearing a seat belt properly is also essential.
Police suggest following these guidelines:
• The lap and shoulder belt are secured across the hips and shoulder, which are more able to withstand crash forces than other parts of your body.
• Place the shoulder belt across the middle of your chest and away from your neck.
• The lap belt rests across your hips, not your stomach.
• Never put the shoulder belt behind your back or under an arm.
• Children need proper car seats and seat belts too.
Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit said the Click it or Ticket campaign is about saving lives, not writing citations, which is why it’s widely publicized.
The extra enforcement is paid with federal funds administered by the Office of Highway Safety Planning.