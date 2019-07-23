SAWYER — He’d rather be outdoors running a chainsaw than sitting in his corner office looking at the woods, but overall Ryan Postema is happy with his job.
As executive director of Chikaming Open Lands, he continues his lifelong love of the outdoors.
He grew up in Alma, a small town northeast of Grand Rapids, in the midst of Huron-Manistee National Forests, where his grandfather was a fishery technician. As a kid, he remembers summers with his friends running through the woods from early morning until dark with only a short timeout for dinner.
“Growing up in that environment is what spurred my interest in nature," he said. "I always had the idea that I wanted to manage and preserve land. When I went to college, I decided I was interested in something in the natural resources field."
Postema graduated from Michigan State University in 2001, with a degree in fisheries and wildlife. Back then, he recalls, most people thought that meant you wanted to be a park ranger or a scientist, but the field has broadened.
Postema went to work as a project manager for Cardno, a large natural resources consulting firm, doing species control and ecological restoration. After a dozen years working from an office in Monee, Ill., Postema was ready to get back to his native Michigan.
A 2013 ad for a land protection specialist at Chikaming Open Lands caught his attention, since he had worked on a few COL projects at Cardno. He applied, was hired and has been with the Southwest Michigan land conservancy ever since.
He was elevated to his current position after a national search following the sudden death of his predecessor, Chris Thompson, in 2016.
COL was founded in 1999 when Peter and Jeanie VanNice and Steve and Jean Smith saw how the area was changing from natural and rural to more developed. They decided to take a stand and become more involved in community planning efforts by forming a land trust.
For the first six years, COL was an all-volunteer organization governed by a board of directors. Today, COL has more than 500 supporting member households whose contributions cover the majority of its operating expenses, including the salaries of the professional staff that oversee the day-to-day operations.
COL holds 30 conservation easements and owns 18 nature preserves totaling nearly 2,000 acres.
Operating primarily in nine municipalities, with Chikaming Township as its base, the service area encompasses several different ecological environments, including dunes, sandy beaches, woodlands and wetlands, farms and prairies, with Lake Michigan in the center.
“There’s still a lot of land to protect, and we continue to reach out to communicate with the public and work with municipalities," Postema said. "We’re approaching our 20th anniversary, but as a land trust, we are relatively young."
According to Heart of the Lakes, the Michigan organization for land trusts, the conservancy movement in Michigan dates back to 1875, when a group of sportsmen fought to create a force of game wardens (now conservation officers) and enacted early fish and game protection laws. As time went on, threats to natural resources arose from mining and lumbering, air and water pollution and, in COL’s case, urban sprawl.
“We’re not necessarily working to protect the land from anything in particular. We work to preserve the land for the future,” Postema said.
He said area Realtors are among their biggest and most active supporters and, in fact, often use proximity to a COL trail or preserve as a selling point in their property listings.
“We’re not against development," he said. "Development is a necessity, but we work to preserve the balance between residential and commercial space and natural areas so they can benefit each other."
Not all COL properties are open to the public, with some not easily accessible or intentionally protected from the effects of human impact on rare plants and wildlife. Those that are open have areas for parking and marked trails to follow.
Postema said as recently as the 1980s, land conservancies were insular, but he said the emphasis now is to open up and broaden the basis of support. The trend is to highlight the recreational uses and become more about getting people to see or at least understand what they do.
To that end, COL has a small staff of four professionals and a long list of activities for the community with trails open to the public.
Postema splits his time between staff administration, fundraising and property management responsibilities, and outdoor work in the field (or the woods), being a steward of the properties by clearing out invasive species, managing burns and marking trails.
He also doesn’t mind bringing his work home with him. In fact, he recently purchased a home and 15 acres near Galien that includes a ravine and wetland behind the house, and plenty of opportunities to develop native gardens of his own.
“I don’t view it as work," he said. "I do it professionally but I also do it for recreation. Like they say, if you find a job you like, you’ll never have to work a day in your life."