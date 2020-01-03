DOWAGIAC — For Jennifer Quail, 2019 produced a lot of milestones.
Near the top was her long run on the television show “Jeopardy!”
Quail, who became a hit on social media and in Southwest Michigan last month, went on to become an eight-time champion for the popular trivia show.
Quail, a wine-tasting consultant for Domaine Berrien Cellars near Baroda, ended her run after winning $230,800 – giving her the 12th highest winning total ever for regular season play.
It’s been almost three months since Quail taped the show and a couple weeks since her final episode aired.
“It was kind of a blur at the time,” said the Dowagiac resident. “I remember I did three episodes on a Tuesday, five on a Wednesday and the last episode came two weeks later.”
There was a two-week gap for Quail because the show’s popular host, Alex Trebek, was out of town the following week.
The lengthy break led to an early exit on Quail’s third day in studio.
“I think part of it was going back and forth,” Quail said on traveling to and from California. “I didn’t particularly like flying back long distance. It was a long enough break to get out of sync.”
As for Quail’s attempt to crack the Top 10 highest winnings benchmark for regular season play, she said she had no clue at the time how close she was.
Quail said she wasn’t keeping track of the figure because the top two or three winners had earned millions.
Realization sunk in when Trebek jokingly opened one of the tapings with how close Quail was to being in the Top 10 in earnings.
However, Quail lost her ninth contest – finishing a close second despite getting the Final Jeopardy question correct.
She had made a big bet but lost after her usurper also got it right. To Quail’s credit, she had correctly answered the Final Jeopardy question eight out of nine times.
From the stage, Quail then got a photo with Trebek highlighting her final total. She departed the stage and sat with the rest of the audience to watch the rest of the tapings from that day.
“It was frustrating because it was really, really close,” Quail said. “I was annoyed with myself by not playing as well as I ought to. I don’t feel relief, that’s for sure. I wanted to keep playing.”
A nickname and possible return
When Quail applied to appear on show in 2019, it was the fourth time she had gone through the audition process.
In early October, Quail – accompanied by her brother – flew out to Burbank, Calif., to appear for the taping of the episodes. Fast forward two months and $230,000 later, Quail has a chance to return to the game show.
Her one route back would be through the annual Tournament of Champions.
Contestants who have won five or more games or posted Top 15 scores in the season are asked to come back to face one another.
The tournament normally takes place every 12 to 14 months (there is no set schedule).
Quail said she has not been invited back … yet.
The current buzz is all about Jeopardy’s “Greatest of All Time Tournament” that will air next week, featuring the top three “Jeopardy!” winners of all time.
Something Quail will always remember from her time on the show was how Trebek told contestants who lost to her that they had “walked into the buzzsaw.”
“Having Alex actually call me a buzzsaw, it was surreal and kind of cool,” Quail said. “But I’ve watched people get smoked by Ken (Jennings)’s buzzer speed. Also, if I’m a buzzsaw, then James (Holzhauer) is a sawmill.”
Quail said she has a few regrets during her time on “Jeopardy!”
“There were a few when I thought to myself ‘why didn’t you ring in?’ The longer you think about it, the worse it is,” she said. “I was bummed about not ringing in on a question in regards to Fenway Park. I lived in Boston and had to apologize for it online. Sports are not my forte, but at least I got a question right about Bill Belichick.”
In addition to sports, Quail said the pop music category is lost on her.
“I had an advantage on classical music, literature and history,” she said. “My weakest was pop music. The rock ‘n’ roll category, I never tried to ring in. At least with sports I’m willing to learn about it.”
Life after the show
With the possibility of returning to “Jeopardy!” for its Tournament of Champions, Quail said she’s been combing through trivia books and practicing the buzzer at home.
“It’s hard because there’s an element with timing that you don’t see on TV,” Quail said. “I just have to keep doing what I do.”
Everyone who wins on the show is asked what they’ll do with their money.
Quail is being smart with her money, with her only major purchase so far being the adoption of a beagle to be a companion to her corgi.
“When they ask what you’re going to do with the money, they don’t want you to say the boring stuff like invest in your 401k,” Quail said. “I suppose I’ll travel a little.”
Since Quail became a sensation on the show, she’s run into more people who have been on “Jeopardy!” via Facebook and Twitter.
She joined a women’s “Jeopardy!” Facebook group and even messaged a few people she played against.
“I didn’t realize this was going to be this big of a deal for anybody but me,” Quail said when asked about how many people have reached out.
Around Dowagiac, Quail said it’s been downright weird.
In one instance, she was at a bakery downtown talking to reporter when a couple sitting down with their laptops congratulated her. It got stranger when they said their family from Argentina had been watching the show and also wanted to congratulate her.
“It’s weird being recognized this much,” she said. “One of our club members at the winery was buying a bottle and asked me to autograph it for her father.”
The club member’s father was a fan of the show and took notice when one of Southwest Michigan’s own had gone on a run.
The most off-the-wall correspondence she had came when someone who was present for the taping of some of her episodes messaged her.
“He’s a writer. I looked him up and he was one of the writers for “Cheers,” Quail said. “He did a 10-minute play about “Jeopardy!”
As for now, Quail said she hopes 2020 will be just as exciting.
“I can’t begin to explain how much fun it was to meet all these other people, other ‘Jeopardy!’ fans,” Quail said. “There was such a great response from people in the community.”
