BENTON HARBOR — Jada Willis was a bundle of emotion when she heard her named called Sunday night at the Miss Benton Harbor pageant.
She sobbed and sank to her knees while taking her crown from last year’s titleholder, Crystal Williams.
“I feel very blessed and overwhelmed with joy,” said Willis, moments after her win was announced at the Benton Harbor High School Performing Arts Center.
Asked what she’ll enjoy most about the year ahead, Willis responded, “Blossomtime, and changing the community.”
Willis’ court includes Jenyse McGinnis, named first runner-up and Miss Entrepreneur, Jazmyne Caldwell, second runner-up, and Tak’ajh Favorite, Miss Congeniality.
Willis, 17, is a Berrien Springs High School senior, and the daughter of Alberlena Adams and Jermaine Willis, of Benton Harbor. She’s dual enrolled at Lake Michigan and Southwestern Michigan colleges.
She’s been on the Berrien Springs honor roll for three years, sings in the choir, and has earned varsity letters in track and field. Her activities include the high school select choir, prom committee and student council. She also participates in musicals at Berrien Springs and LMC.
After graduation, Willis plans to get her associate’s degree here, then transfer to Western Michigan University and finish with a degree in music therapy.
“I love to sing, and I love helping people. I realized, I can combine my two passions into a career, so music therapy is my choice,” she said.
The queen’s court
McGinnis earned her Miss Entrepreneur title for selling the most tickets – 64 for them, while her first runner-up status means that the crown is hers if Willis can’t fulfill her royal duties.
“I’m in shock,” McGinnis said. “I actually wanted Miss Entrepreneur, because I didn’t think I was going to place. I used to play basketball and I don’t anymore, so I needed a new hobby. I’m just looking forward to getting close with all the court members.”
McGinnis, 17, is a St. Joseph High School senior. Her parents are Daniel and Vonetta McGinnis, of Benton Harbor. She holds varsity letters in basketball and track, and is in Key Club and on the National Society of Honor High Schoolers.
She participates in numerous volunteer activities, including Community Clean Up for the Elderly and the Greater Grace Temple Children’s Church. McGinnis plans to attend Grand Valley State University this fall to pursue a human resources career.
Also joining the court is Caldwell. “I wanted to be confident in myself, and try something new,” she said.
Caldwell, 18, is a senior at Coloma High School, and daughter of Martha and James Caldwell of Benton Harbor. She’s in the Professional Health Careers Academy, and volunteers as a student care provider at local nursing homes.
Caldwell plans to continue her education this fall at Lake Michigan College, then transfer to North Carolina A&T State University to pursue a career in nursing as a nurse practitioner.
Favorite earned her Miss Congeniality title by a vote of the other contestants. She’s 17, a senior at Benton Harbor, and the daughter of Tamika Rimpson and Travis Favorite, of Benton Harbor. She enjoys dancing with the Benton Harbor High School Purring Poms team, as its captain, and volunteering with youth. After graduation she plans to attend Southwestern Michigan College, then finish her education at Grand Valley State University to be a nurse practitioner.
Mr. Benton Harbor
Jeremiah Sterling captured the Mr. Benton Harbor crown.
“The feeling is tremendous. I’ve never done anything like this in my life – so, being crowned Mr. Benton Harbor is very special to me,” said Sterling. “I’m very excited to lead to my community.”
Sterling, 17, is a senior at St. Joseph High School, and son of Ambie Bell and Jeremiah Wyoming Sterling, of Benton Harbor. He hasn’t chosen a college yet, but plans to pursue a journalism career after graduation.
Joining him on the court are Santrail Weatherspoon, first runner-up, Lawrence Cohn, second runner-up, and Christopher Gordon Jr., Mr. Nice Guy.
Weatherspoon, 18, is a senior at Benton Harbor and son of Timothy Davis and Anitra Young, of Benton Harbor.
He plans to study art and new media at Kalamazoo Valley Community College this fall, and eventually open his own videography business.
Second runner-up Cohn, 17, is a senior at Benton Harbor, and son of Lawrence and Teneka Cohn, of Benton Harbor.
After graduation he plans to attend a two-year community college, then hopes to transfer to an HBCU (historically black college or university) to be a doctor.
Gordon, 17, is a senior at Benton Harbor, and son of Christopher Sr. and LaToya Gordon, of Benton Harbor.
He hasn’t chosen a college yet, but wants to find one that will allow him to pursue his long-term goal of pursuing a modeling career, he said.
Longtime pageant Chairman Rodger Reinaldo Tripplett also called the action as master of ceremonies, along with Apollonia Williams.
Sunday’s pageant marked the second combined affair for the Mr. and Miss Benton Harbor contestants, which meant both groups had to answer a question as part of their title run, and – for the five semi-finalists – give brief platform speeches on topics of their choice.
The theme of this year’s event was “The Greatest Sideshow Ever: A Tribute to Benton Harbor, #BH Strong.”