25 years ago – 1995
River Valley and New Buffalo schools should merge their junior high and high schools, said Larry Schlack, a WMU education professor hired to consult by the two districts. He insisted his tentative plan does not represent a consolidation of the two districts. The districts would retain separate school boards but merge sports teams, extracurricular activities, bus service, food service and personnel. “This is a sharing of services between two districts that remain two separate districts,” he explained to a skeptical audience at New Buffalo Junior High School last night.
35 years ago – 1985
An open house to unveil new television production facilities at Benton Harbor High School was held yesterday evening. The $45,000 in new equipment and another $12,000 in studio renovations will initially help students produce educational shows for elementary students in the district. Programs that can be broadcast on cable tv will also be produced in the future. About 50 high school students are enrolled in radio and television production classes at Benton Harbor.
50 years ago – 1970
A Territorial Road used car dealer who left his car lot lights on at night to deter thieves, has turned them off again. All the lights did were to better the working conditions for the thieves, he said to Benton Township police this weekend, when he reported eight batteries stolen.