BENTON TOWNSHIP — Police have found one of two people they’ve been looking for since responding to an unusual suspicious situation early last week.
Benton Township Police have confirmed that Willie Lark Jr., 38, from Benton Harbor, has been arrested out of state on charges unrelated to the incident in Benton Township. He will be returned to Michigan to face a parole violation charge by the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Meanwhile, police are still looking for Jessica Gray, 30, also from Benton Harbor. She has been missing since Monday, Dec. 2, and anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 925-1135, or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
Benton Township Police Detective Lt. Michael DenDooven said police were called at 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 2 to conduct a welfare check of Willie Lark Jr. at his home at 3081/2 S. Crystal St. A family member of Lark told police they had arrived at the home and found the front door open and suspected blood in the doorway. Willie Lark Jr. was not there.
Upon further investigation, police found live ammunition and spent shell casings in the residence.
Meanwhile, the family of Jessica Gray reported her missing and said she was believed to have been at 3081/2 S. Crystal on Monday and may have been shot.
