JR Automation sale goes through

STEVENSVILLE — The parent company of JR Automation Technologies finally reached a deal to sell the company to a Japan-based corporation for $1.425 billion.
Crestview Partners announced Monday that it completed the sale of JR Automation Technologies to Hitachi Ltd. in a news release.
The two companies originally announced they had entered into a definitive agreement to sell JR Automation and its subsidiaries on April 23, 2019.
The transaction was expected to close in the second half of 2019 and did so in the 11th hour of that timeframe.
The sale includes the JR Automation facility in Stevensville at 7275 Red Arrow Highway.
JR Automation designs, builds and programs custom advanced automation solutions. JR Automation, based out of Holland, has more than 2,000 employees – 80 percent of which work in technical capacities.
JR Automation completed a 25,000-square-foot expansion to its existing building in Stevensville in 2018.
The Stevensville plant originally opened under the name of Dane Systems in 1990. JR Technology Group LLC acquired Dane Systems from the Huizenga Automation Group in 2015.
Since 2015, JR Automation has grown from $170 million in sales and five production facilities in North America to more than $600 million in sales and 23 facilities worldwide.
Mike DuBose, Crestview senior advisor and outgoing chairman of JR Automation, said it was a privilege to work with the “talented teams” from JR and Crestview.
“Over the past four years, we have built on JR’s strong entrepreneurial passion for custom automated solutions and put in place systems and processes that have allowed the company to rapidly scale around the world,” DuBose said in a news release.
Hitachi is based in Tokyo and recorded revenues for fiscal 2017 – which ended March 31, 2018 – at 9,368.6 billion yen, which is equivalent to $88.4 billion.
The Hitachi Group has about 307,000 employees worldwide.
Hitachi produces digital technologies in a range of sectors, including power and energy, industry, distribution, water, urban development, finance, and health care.
Hitachi has expanded its factory automation business in the United States since buying air compressor maker, Sullair LCC, in 2017.
Goldman Sachs and BofA Merrill Lynch acted as financial advisors, while Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal advisor to JR and the company’s selling shareholders.
