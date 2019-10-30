ST. JOSEPH — A lawsuit against Berrien County Commissioner Teri Freehling and Drain Commissioner Christopher Quattrin, alleging fraud and conspiracy over hundreds of thousands of dollars in drain contracts, can move forward, a judge has ruled.
Berrien County Judge Dennis Wiley denied a motion from Freehling and the estate of her late husband, Patrick, for summary disposition in the case brought by plaintiff Doug Hartzler, who alleges that the Freehlings and Quattrin involved him in a scheme to obtain money from county drain projects despite a conflict of interest for the county commissioner.
Wiley’s opinion stated that there are facts “that could justify recovery of each of the plaintiffs claims,” which include fraud and civil conspiracy against the Freehlings.
A summary disposition is a request that the court grant judgment on a claim, prior to trial. Hartzler has requested a jury trial.
The judge also denied Quattrin’s claim of immunity for charges of unjust enrichment, breach of contract and conspiracy, but did grant immunity on claims of fraud, interference of contract and business expectancy.
Hartzler alleges that he was approached by Quattrin and the Freehlings in 2017 with a plan for Hartzler to form his own excavating company to obtain contracts from the county drain office, and then rent heavy equipment from Freehling. About $400,000 went to Patrick Freehling through these contracts.
Teri Freehling, as a county commissioner, abstained on voting on some of these contracts, but did not on others because she said she did not know her husband’s company was involved. Her husband died in an accident on their Baroda Township farm in May.
Hartzler maintains that the relationship with Quattrin and the Freehlings foundered when he fired Robert DeVries Jr., another defendant in the suit who he said the defendants urged him to hire. After this, Hartzler said he did not get contracts from the drain office, that instead went to DeVries’ company, REV Excavating.
He claims that the drain office failed to pay him $41,890 for work he had done, and did not compensate him for stolen equipment.
On the charge of conspiracy, Wiley wrote that the defendants, in their motion for summary judgment, “ignore plaintiff’s allegations that Teri Freehling had a clear conflict of interest when she voted on whether to approve payments to Hartzler Excavating for its work on the drain jobs, knowing that Hartzler Excavating was renting equipment from her husband, Patrick Freehling and paying him to do so.”
The judge further stated that the motion ignores allegations that Quattrin “was involved in the alleged scheme by approving the quotes from Hartzler when he knew that Teri Freehling had a conflict of interest.”
On the charge of business interference, Hartzler claims that his operation “was thwarted” when Quattrin directed his attorney to send “a letter to the County Administrator demanding that Hartzler Excavating and Doug Hartzler be removed from any list that would allow him to perform any work for the county,” in retaliation for firing DeVries.
Seeking immunity
In denying Quattrin’s request for immunity on the charges of conspiracy, Wiley wrote that the “alleged conspiratorial acts took place prior to, and separate from, the letting of bids and awarding of contracts,” and the allegations “are outside the Defendant Quattrin’s authority as Berrien County Drain Commissioner.”
In terms of this alleged conduct, “concocting conspiratorial schemes is not an enumerated power within the Drain Code,” Wiley wrote.
On the other hand, in regards to granting immunity on the charges of interference with contracts, business and fraud, Wiley determined that it was within the drain commissioner’s authority to decide who should and should not be awarded contracts.
“Moreover, the plaintiff did not plead that Defendant Quattrin, himself, included plaintiffs on a list exempting them from work,” and claimed only that Quattrin communicated with county administrator on the issue, which the judge said was within his authority.
In response to the allegations against Freehling, the Berrien County Board of Commissioners hired attorney John Dewane to determine if any bylaws were broken. That report is expected early next month.
Last month Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic cleared Freehling of possible misdemeanor charges for failing to disclose a conflict of interest. Following that decision, Administrator Bill Wolf called on the board to request an investigation by the Michigan attorney general’s office of “serial corruption” among county elected officials. The board chairman declined to take that action.
