NILES — A Berrien Township woman was described as a “rotten person” by Berrien County Trial Judge Charles LaSata on Monday for swindling an elderly man out of more than $16,000.
Sherry Suzanne Dunn, 63, of Dean’s Hill Road in Berrien Center, was found guilty of embezzlement of a vulnerable adult over $1,000 and under $20,000 by a jury earlier this fall and was sentenced Monday in Berrien County Trial Court.
Dunn was sentenced to five years probation, 180 days jail with credit for three days served, 200 hours of community service, $16,250 in restitution and $1,878 in fines and costs.
She and husband, George, rented a room from an elderly man in Berrien Township and took money from him, writing checks on his account to their own benefit. Her husband has pleaded guilty to attempted embezzlement of a vulnerable adult and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 16.
Defense attorney Carri Briseno noted that her client plans to appeal the jury verdict, which is why she hasn’t said anything about taking responsibility when interviewed for a presentence investigation report. “She’s not devoid of feeling. She’s only protecting her rights because she plans to appeal,” Briseno said. “It’s unfair to attribute that she takes zero responsibility.”
Briseno argued unsuccessfully that Dunn didn’t show predatory behavior toward the victim. Assistant Prosecutor Gerald Vigansky disagreed, saying that Dunn’s and her husband’s actions was predatory as they stayed at his home and stole from him.
Briseno asked for a lesser sentence with less time on probation and in jail. She noted that her client is on social security and disability and could risk losing payments if she’s in jail over 30 days. “I don’t think this was a scheme between her and husband,” she said. “A check was written to her and she endorsed it.”
Judge LaSata called Dunn “a rotten person” who victimized an elderly person. “He came here from overseas and lived the American dream and you stole money from him,” LaSata said.
“I want to send a message,” he added. “You worked in concert with your shyster husband. When you’re sitting in jail for the next six months, think about what you did to this poor man. You should be ashamed of yourself.”
The judge noted that Dunn began drinking alcohol and using marijuana when she was 9 years old and also had convictions in Alabama for check related offenses. He ordered Dunn to get a job where she doesn’t have access to other people’s money, after being released from jail.