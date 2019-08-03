ST. JOSEPH — A Berrien County jury on Friday found Tarone Washington guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Joseph “Jo Jo” Tyson and guilty of assault with intent to murder Robert White Jr.
“He’s very sad and upset, and in shock on the second-degree murder conviction,” Washington’s lawyer, Donald Sappanos, commented after the verdict. “He maintains his innocence. Nobody in his family can believe the jury convicted him on anything to do with Joseph Tyson. We’re all thankful it’s not first-degree.”
Washington will be sentenced Sept. 23 by Berrien County Trial Court Judge Angela Pasula, who presided over the four-day trial. The jury also convicted him on two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. For each of those, he faces a mandatory two-year sentence consecutive to and preceding his other terms. For the murder charge and the assault charge, the penalty is any term of years up to life.
Washington had been charged with open murder, so the jury was instructed on first-degree and second-degree murder. Had Washington, 23, been convicted of first-degree murder, the penalty would have been mandatory life in prison without parole.
Washington was quiet and stoic throughout his trial, sitting at the defense table with his hands folded most of the time. He did not testify, and the defense called just two witnesses. The defense acknowledged that Washington was at the party, but maintains he did not shoot the men.
Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Mark Sanford called more than a dozen witnesses, including three who pointed to Washington as the man who shot Tyson and White in the early morning of July 1, 2018, at an outdoor party on Edgecumb Avenue in Benton Harbor. White, who said Tyson was his best friend, told the jury they were standing near Washington when he heard a gunshot, Tyson gasped and started running. Then, White said, he was shot, once in the chest and once in the leg. Tyson died and White, who was in critical condition when taken to the hospital, survived.
He identified Washington as the shooter, as did Jabar Ellis and Steven Cobb, who said they also were at the party. Ellis and Cobb both testified in exchange for plea deals in their own pending criminal cases, and Sappanos in his closing argument attacked their testimony as not credible.
The case went to the jury at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The panel of three men and nine women deliberated until 6 p.m. before being sent home and ordered to return Friday morning at 9 a.m. Late Friday morning, the jury asked for a transcript of Ellis’s and White’s testimony. A transcript is not yet available so, as agreed upon by the lawyers, the judge allowed the jury to watch audio/video recordings.
The panel asked for Ellis’ testimony first and, after reviewing that, reached a verdict just before 1 p.m. Friday.
