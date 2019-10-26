ST. JOSEPH — More than a year after 2-month-old Jordynn Skinner died, her father has been sent to prison for killing her.
Scott Skinner, 31, was sentenced this week to 8 1/2 to 15 years in prison for the death of his daughter. Berrien County Trial Court Judge Arthur Cotter handed down the sentence.
For the first time since the baby’s death, the father apologized, a family member said. He also shed tears as the baby’s mother, Kori Bryant, read a victim impact statement in court.
“I am saddened that a person I thought loved our children as much as I do could do such a horrible thing. You took our son’s best friend from him and to this day, over a year later, he thinks every baby that he sees is his sissy,” Bryant said. Skinner’s parental rights to the couple’s 2-year-old son have been terminated.
Skinner pleaded guilty in July to manslaughter, admitting that he shook the baby because she would not stop crying. In exchange for Skinner’s plea to manslaughter, Jeffrey Taylor, chief trial attorney for the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office, dismissed charges of first-degree felony murder and first-degree child abuse. The plea deal called for a minimum sentence of 81/2 years in prison.
“We thought he deserved so much more time, but at least there was some justice,” one family member told The Herald-Palladium. “It’s the first time he has ever apologized. Now we as a family can start to heal and celebrate Jordynn’s short little life.”
The incident happened Oct. 1, 2018. Kori Bryant had left the family’s home in Coloma Township to take a nephew home and Jordynn and her brother were in their father’s care. The baby suffered a significant, traumatic brain injury and died the next day in a Kalamazoo hospital.
“I would like you to know that as I was holding Jordynn after they took her off life support I told her how much I loved her and that I was so sorry for what you did to her,” Bryant told Skinner in court. “I kissed her several times and told her that she was now safe from any kind of harm. The hardest (expletive) thing I have ever had to do, Scott, was watch my baby take her last breath and pass away in my arms.”
Bryant also chastised Skinner for denying for nearly a year that he had done anything to Jordynn. The closest he came to admitting any involvement in her death prior to his plea deal was to say he may have hugged the infant too tightly.
