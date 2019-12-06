ST. JOSEPH — Anthony DePalma’s behavior and thinking when he and a friend killed DePalma’s mother in 1997 was more like that of an adolescent than an adult, a doctor told a Berrien County judge Thursday.
Dr. Mark D. Cunningham testified as an expert in clinical and forensic psychology in a hearing for DePalma in Judge Sterling Schrock’s courtroom. DePalma, who is serving life in prison without parole, is seeking a new sentence. Testimony was to continue today.
DePalma was 17 when he and his friend, Mark Abbatoy, beat DePalma’s mother with a shovel because she wouldn’t let them use her car. Their plan was to knock her out and flee to California but, the doctor noted, DePalma had no idea where they would live and what they would do for money. Cunningham, called to the stand by DePalma’s lawyer Brittany Parling, testified about changes in the brain as a person grows to adulthood and said DePalma’s brain would not have been fully developed at age 17.
Connie DePalma, 48, died at her home in Bridgman. An autopsy revealed she had suffered at least 10 blows to the head, three of which would have been fatal. Anthony DePalma, now 40, was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Abbatoy received the same verdict and sentence.
In 2012 the U.S. Supreme Court, in the case of Miller vs. Alabama, ruled that an automatic sentence of life without parole for a juvenile is unconstitutional. In 2016, the high court made the ruling retroactive, so prison inmates who were sentenced to life without parole as juveniles can be re-sentenced. But prosecutors can argue for the sentence to again be life without parole. Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic filed motions to do so in DePalma’s case and several others.
In 2014 the Michigan Legislature enacted a law that gives judges, when sentencing a juvenile, the choice between life without parole or a term of years. If a term of years, the minimum sentence must be between 25 and 40 years, and a maximum of 60 years.
One of the criteria for a juvenile-lifer to be re-sentenced to a term of years is that he or she be capable of rehabilitation, and that includes accepting responsibility for his or her crimes. At his trial, DePalma denied striking his mother, claiming Abbatoy delivered all the blows.
Other factors a judge must consider in a resentencing hearing relate not just to the facts of the case and the inmate’s involvement, but also the inmate’s family history, prior criminal involvement, mental health issues, school history, and generally the relative maturity of the inmate as a youth to fully realize the wrongfulness of their actions. Conduct in jail and/ or prison is also considered. The defendant also must show sincere remorse.
Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Cortney O’Malley Septoski is arguing the case to keep DePalma in prison for life. She called Michael Danneffel to the witness stand Thursday. He is a retired Berrien County Sheriff’s sergeant and investigated DePalma and other juvenile-lifers in preparation for their Miller hearings. Danneffel said DePalma has received several “write-ups” in prison, the last one in 2013. One of the violations involved hitting a prison staff member with a closed fist, he testified.
Danneffel told the court about recorded phone calls between DePalma and a friend from outside the prison, and O’Malley played recordings in court. In one of the calls between 2016 and 2017, DePalma tells his friend he is gaining weight. The friend asks, “So are you trying to catch up with your dead fat-ass mom?” and DePalma can be heard laughing.
Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa