DOWAGIAC — Two boys, 14 and 16, were arrested early Tuesday morning after being caught on a home surveillance system, police say.
Dowagiac Police reported in a news release that they were called to the 200 block of First Avenue at about 1 a.m. by someone who reported their car had been broken into and some loose change was taken.
Upon arrival to the scene, police saw two suspicious subjects near Cass and Hill Street and one officer watched them, while the other made contact with the victim, according to the news release.
After seeing the surveillance tape, the suspicious subjects were identified as the ones who had broken into the car.
The kids, whose names were not released, confessed to entering the vehicle on First Avenue when told they were caught on a surveillance camera. They then confessed to entering about 10 cars that evening, according to the news release. Some property that they identified as being stolen out of vehicles was found in a backpack the 16-year-old was wearing.
The kids were released into the custody of their parents. Charges are pending authorization from the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office.