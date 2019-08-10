BRIDGMAN — A 43-year-old man is in custody after being tracked down early Friday morning and found outdoors hiding near a shed after police say he entered two unlocked Bridgman homes for unknown reasons and was later chased out by homeowners.
In the first incident, in the 4200 block of Orchard Street in Bridgman, Bridgman police said in a news release that the call was dispatched around 9:45 p.m. The homeowners had been away and after returning home discovered a man inside a bedroom. “After confronting the man, he left the house and fled the area on foot,” the release said.
Bridgman police, along with Baroda-Lake Township and Chikaming Township police searched the area but did not find him.
About three hours later Bridgman police were dispatched to a home in the 9700 block of Baldwin Road after the homeowners were woke up by their barking dog. They discovered a man inside their house and upon confronting him, the man again fled on foot.
This time the Lincoln Township police K-9 unit was called in to asisst. A short time later K-9 officer Echo and his handler, officer Dave Burrow, found the man laying in the yard behind a nearby shed. The suspect, who matched the description of the earlier intruder on Orchard Street, was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Berrien County Jail on two separate counts of illegal entry.
Police said it appears the man entered through unlocked doors in both incidents.
“Neither home sustained any damage and both owners advised officers that nothing appeared missing. We would like to remind residents to lock their homes and vehicles as well as report all suspicious activity,” Bridgman police said.
The suspect is listed as living in Bridgman and Berrien Springs. Police did not release his name, pending arraignment.