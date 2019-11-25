SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven High School senior Katherine Schooley and junior Jackson Williams earned their crowns Saturday at the Miss and Mr. South Haven Pageant in Listiak Auditorium.
Schooley hopes to one day be a speech pathologist, and Williams plans to attend the University of Michigan to major in business.
When asked by emcee Scott Jackson how she felt wearing hew new crown, Schooley responded in good humor saying, “It’s kind of wobbly, but it fits good.” In addition to being crowned Miss South Haven, Schooley also was named Miss Congeniality, Miss Entrepreneur and Miss Photogenic.
The daughter of Lori and Kevin Schooley, she is is dual-enrolled at Lake Michigan College. Ranked No. 15th academically in her class with a 4.0 grade point average, she is president of the National Honors Society, treasurer of the student council, a member of the high school’s Be Nice Committee and serves as a Peer-to-Peer program mentor. Active in athletics, Schooley was named academic all-state for both cross country and soccer, and earned Wolverine all-conference honors in cross-country for all four years of high school.
Outside of school she has volunteered for the National Blueberry Festival, the Light Up the Night 5K fundraiser, Icebreaker 5K run, and has organized school-wide Spirit Week events and the girls indoor soccer team.
Williams is the son of Karen Hall and Thomas Williams. He, too, is dual-enrolled at Lake Michigan College and is a member of the National Honor Society. Involved in athletics, he is a member of the baseball team and basketball team where he has teen team captain for two years.
In the community he has served as a mentor for his church’s confirmation class, attended a church mission to Houston and serves as a mentor for two freshman students at South Haven High School.
A total of seven students took part in the pageant.
Judges selected Katie Wertheimer as first runner-up, while Makayla Moore was chosen second runner-up. Wertheimer is the daughter of Marie and James Wertheimer and a senior at Lake Michigan Catholic High School.
At school she is an honor roll student, president of the Environmental Club, editor of the journalism team and is a member of the National Honor Society and the Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Involved in athletics, Wertheimer is a member of the National Champion Force Athletics team.
She plans to attend college after graduation to major in neuroscience and human behavior with the goal of attending medical school to become a psychiatrist.
Moore is the daughter of Mary Schultz and Cory Moore and is a senior at South Haven High School. In addition to attending South Haven High School she also attends Van Buren Technology Center for Early Childhood Education and participated in woman’s chorus for two years. After graduation she plans to attend Lake Michigan College initially to pursue becoming an elementary school teacher.
Judges for the pageant were Courtney Ertman, a former Miss Cassopolis who works for a law firm in Benton Harbor; Nancy Perry of Coloma who has been actively involved with Blossomtime pageants and the Coloma Glad-Peach Festival; and DeeAnn Melville, an elementary principal for Berrien Springs Community Schools,who has judged Blossomtime pageants for the past 35 years. Brandie Rainey was the coordinator for the pageant.