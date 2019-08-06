Keeping watch over the nature preserve

GLENN — Preserving a preserve is no easy task.
Just ask Mitch Lettow, stewardship director for the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy.
Lettow and his staff have been studying the diverse landscape at the 365-acre Wau-Ke-Na Preserve in Glenn to determine the best way to ensure the long-term health of its forests and fields.
What they’re discovering is that some of the trees that have been planted over the years are being threatened by invasive species, such as the emerald ash-borer.
“In the next several years, we will begin changes to Wau-Ke-Na’s forests and fields that are part of a forward-looking, practical and multi-faceted approach to forest management,” Lettow said.
“This spectacular property was donated by the late William Erby Smith, whose intent was to keep the ecosystems on the preserve healthy for wildlife and for visitors for future generations.”
Over the years, Wau-Ke-Na and the land surrounding it have experienced many changes as a result of logging, farming, invasive species, tree diseases, and human settlement in general, according to Lettow.
In the 1800s, land surveyor notes indicate that Wau-Ke-Na had many ash trees, along with other species like American elm, American beech and Eastern hemlock. After European settlement, logging occurred, land was farmed and developed, orchards dotted the lakeshore, and tree diversity in the region changed as certain species were favored over others for harvest and for clearing. Ash trees took over much of the newly-cleared landscape.
But now those trees are under siege by the invasive ash borer.
“Fast-forward 150 years to the present day and the introduction of the invasive emerald ash-borer, and the landscape around Wau-Ke-Na, filled with mature ash trees, is a veritable all-you-can-eat buffet for these tiny beetles,” Lettow said. “As a result, Wau-Ke-Na has lost all of its mature ash trees over the last several years. Similarly, 50 years ago, a wave of tree mortality in the form of Dutch elm disease destroyed most American elm trees in the region.”
Looking forward, yet another invasive forest pest, hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), is poised to move into the area from its current epicenter in Ottawa and Muskegon counties, threatening the hemlock forests that characterize parts of the lakeshore landscape around Wau-Ke-Na.
To protect the health of Wau-Ke-Na’s landscape, the land conservancy plans to take a three-pronged approach.
• To avoid devastation that occurs when an invasive species wipes out a native species that dominates the preserve, the conservancy wants to have as much species diversity as possible when restoring a habitat so that if one species is lost, many others will be there to take its place.
• The conservancy is taking steps to make sure it is prepared for the hemlock wooly adelgid and beech bark disease. The conservancy is taking pre-emptive action by conducting preventative injections into Wau-Ke-Na’s hemlock trees and monitoring them.
• Knowing which tree species have been largely lost, and which ones are likely to face future invasive species challenges, the conservancy is selecting a variety of tree species to replant in Wau-Ke-Na’s forests that will have the best chance of surviving future conditions. On the south tract, the conservancy will replant former ash forests with a diversity of native tree species, along with removing some of the overgrown non-native “Christmas trees” in grassland restoration areas. On the north tract, the conservancy will plant new forests from the ground up near the parking and entrance areas to find a long-term replacement for the diseased and dying Douglas firs, which are better suited to the Pacific Northwest than the Lake Michigan shoreline.
“All of this work to preserve and restore Wau-Ke-Na’s forests is part of managing an evolving preserve under changing conditions,” Lettow said. “We are excited to employ all of these approaches simultaneously to help ensure that the diverse landscape at Wau-Ke-Na remains healthy for generations to come.”