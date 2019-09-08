BENTON HARBOR — Kinexus Group announced it will be hosting the Leadership Accelerator program in the fall of 2019.
The area’s leadership development program, which was hosted by the Strategic Leadership Council, has graduated 120 local leaders in the past four years.
“The opportunity to host and grow the Leadership Accelerator program to reach more leaders in our region is one we take seriously,” Kinexus President and CEO Todd Gustafson said in a news release. “As we think of the future of our region and state, we know it requires good, prepared leaders to influence outcomes and inspires others. Perhaps now more than ever, leadership development matters. The Leadership Accelerator program is all about developing leaders so they can grow and help our region and state prosper.”
Each year 35 local leaders, representing all sectors from across Berrien County, come together to go through the intensive 10-month leadership development program.
The program focuses on self, career and community leadership development.
“What we hear from local businesses and organizations is that the region needs more leadership development opportunities for their employees and volunteers. Moving Leadership Accelerator to Kinexus Group allows us to continuously improve the program with the required infrastructure to grow and expand into more learning opportunities,” Camille Pierce, advisory council chair for the program, said in the release.
The next group of leaders begins on Oct. 4. For more information, reach out to Donna Porter at DP@leadswmi.org.