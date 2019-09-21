BENTON HARBOR — Manufacturing and work is changing rapidly, and to meet the future need of employers, Kinexus Group and Upskill Enterprise of Ireland are announcing a partnership to help power Michigan manufacturing.
TalentSensus, one of Upskill Enterprise’s tech tools, will launch in Benton Harbor at Kinexus Group before being rolled out in six U.S. states later in the year.
The tool gives businesses an overview of their workforce and will be used by Kinexus and its subsidiary organizations to help local and statewide manufacturing employers manage their “talent pipelines.”
“Kinexus Group is committed to championing, serving and advocating for manufacturing to be most competitive and prosperous in the nation,” Kinexus President and CEO Todd Gustafson said in a news release. “A key piece of talent development is an understanding what skills individuals currently have and what skills they still need to learn. The TalentSensus is a great platform for talent pipeline management.”
Stephen Rice, CEO of Upskill Enterprise, said the company’s technology is changing the nature of jobs and work.
“Business, economic and community growth depends, in large part, on the talent and agility of the people residing in regional areas,” Rice said in the release. “For these reasons alone, it is increasingly important for businesses to play a leadership role in supporting their employees through up-skilling, for employees to embrace lifelong learning, and for governments to create an environment to enable business and employees to sustain such efforts.”
Rice said the platform provides small- to medium-size employers a way to analyze their workforce, while leveling the playing field with larger companies.
“TalentSensus helps businesses take control of the most challenging aspects of talent management,” he said. “We provide an intuitive affordable visualization of current and future skills needs to help businesses effectively plan recruitment, retention and up-skilling strategies, as well as optimizing the integration of automation within the workforce.”
The partnership between Kinexus and Upskill Enterprise will launch on Oct. 1.