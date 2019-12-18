BENTON TOWNSHIP — A Benton Township family is being assisted by the Red Cross after an afternoon fire heavily damaged their home.
Benton Township Fire Department Lt. Rob Harper said firefighters were called at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday to the house at 1461 Broadway owned and occupied by Marcus Jones, his wife, and an older relative who is bed-ridden.
Harper said everyone had gotten out of the house by the time firefighters arrived. He said the occupants had heard smoke alarms going off and discovered the kitchen cabinets on fire. Jones told firefighters that the nearby stove had been acting up recently, so Harper suspects that is where the fire originated.
He said the fire was knocked down fairly quickly and was confined to the kitchen, but damage there is extensive. There is smoke damage throughout the two-story house and water damage in the kitchen, Harper said. He said he expects the family will eventually be able to return to the home.
“This is especially tough right around the holidays,” he said.
Benton Township reserve firefighters were called to the scene and St. Joseph Township firefighters stood by, Harper said. Medic 1 and Benton Township police also assisted. Emergency crews were at the scene for a little over an hour, Harper said.
