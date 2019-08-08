BENTON HARBOR — The 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is heating up the end of summer with a grilling contest.
In advance of the Senior PGA’s return to Benton Harbor, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Grilling Contest was created to get fans to submit their best grill recipes along with photos for a chance to win a KitchenAid 5-burner Gas Grill, plus four tickets to next year’s championship which returns May 19-24.
“The 2020 championship marks the 10th anniversary of our partnership with the PGA of America and sponsorship of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship,” Deb O’Connor, director of global partnerships for KitchenAid, said in a news release. “This championship gives us a platform to connect with customers and showcase the brand’s complete product line for chefs, bakers and grilling enthusiasts. We welcome recipes from chefs, makers and grill masters of all ages and skill levels.”
The Senior PGA is calling on grillers, golf fans and competitors to show off their best homemade grill recipes for the chance to win.
In all the prize is worth $1,398.
The contest involves local chef, Food Network star and Spring Baking Champion Cory Barrett in the contest.
“We know our golf and foodie fans love healthy competition and we are excited to bring that competition off the green and onto the grill,” Championship Director Ryan Ogle said in the release.
Participants can submit their entries to the KitchenAid Senior PGA Grilling Contest from now through Sept. 3 by:
• Visiting SRPGA.com, following the contest link and filling out the corresponding information.
• Posting their best recipes and a photo using the hashtag “#KitchenAidSPGA” on social media.